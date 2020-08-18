ZEON Network (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One ZEON Network token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, Hotbit and P2PB2B. In the last week, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. ZEON Network has a total market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00134414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.45 or 0.01816815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00192273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000240 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00135170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

