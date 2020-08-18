ZMINE (ZMN) Trading 42.7% Higher Over Last Week

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $444,723.34 and $317.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00086072 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00291191 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038185 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007115 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001184 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

