ZPER Market Capitalization Hits $571,475.68 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, ZPER has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $571,475.68 and approximately $3,716.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Liquid, Allbit and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00084069 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00289989 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038155 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007110 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Allbit, HitBTC, Liquid, Coinsuper and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

