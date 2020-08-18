Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CAO Jeffrey Buckley Sells 10,977 Shares

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $102,964.26.

Jeffrey Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,014 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $36,487.26.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,453,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,042,945. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -314.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZNGA. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Zynga by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 11.1% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 7.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Zynga by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

