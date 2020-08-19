0xcert Price Reaches $0.0031 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.06 million and $58,049.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039301 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.50 or 0.05524782 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00045777 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

