$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.94.

KLAC stock opened at $211.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. KLA has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $218.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, Director Kiran M. Patel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $1,836,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,729.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $26,460.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,468 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at $341,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 382.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 346,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,763,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

