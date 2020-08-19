1,015,259 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,015,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,729,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Otis Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,965. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion and a PE ratio of 32.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. William Blair began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.