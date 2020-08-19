107,121 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 107,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 1,077.4% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 42,093 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 42.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GUSH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,195. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $2,148.00.

