110,420 Shares in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 141,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 29,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 655.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 140,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HST shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

HST traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. 8,166,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,512,371. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.83 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

