$126.76 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post sales of $126.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.50 million. Trupanion posted sales of $99.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $489.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $488.90 million to $490.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $607.88 million, with estimates ranging from $605.66 million to $610.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Guggenheim cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities cut shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In other news, Director Dan Levitan sold 65,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $4,562,248.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,607.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,057.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,793 shares of company stock worth $9,311,232. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,196.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

