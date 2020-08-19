$134.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will post sales of $134.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $136.58 billion. Walmart reported sales of $130.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $546.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.40 billion to $550.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $553.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $546.56 billion to $561.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.39.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.17. The company has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $137.63.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

