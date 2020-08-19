$136.54 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to announce $136.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.41 million and the lowest is $83.50 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $331.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $603.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.10 million to $683.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $919.18 million, with estimates ranging from $831.70 million to $977.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Barclays upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

NYSE:APLE opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $84,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

