$136.54 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to announce $136.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.41 million and the lowest is $83.50 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $331.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $603.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.10 million to $683.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $919.18 million, with estimates ranging from $831.70 million to $977.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Barclays upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

NYSE:APLE opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $84,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply