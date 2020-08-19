$18.90 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) will announce $18.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.90 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $59.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.07 million to $68.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $231.35 million, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $292.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

BHVN opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $78.75.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 73,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $4,865,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 36,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $2,439,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,662 shares of company stock valued at $59,372,838. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 580,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 99,185 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

