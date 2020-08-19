$195.95 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce sales of $195.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $168.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $711.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $691.80 million to $741.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $815.68 million, with estimates ranging from $712.00 million to $938.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IONS. ValuEngine lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,576,000 after buying an additional 252,690 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,034,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,860,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,545,000 after buying an additional 362,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.