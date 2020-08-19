$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to report sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the lowest is $2.76 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 1,180.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05. State Street has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

