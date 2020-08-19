20,547 Shares in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,000. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares comprises about 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECL. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

TECL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $304.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.33. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $74.15 and a 12 month high of $335.53.

