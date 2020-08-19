235,954 Shares in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 235,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.51% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 104.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the second quarter worth about $147,000.

USL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,062. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

