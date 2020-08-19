23,739 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,943,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 549.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,780,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,896. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.70.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.