255,445 Shares in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 255,445 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Noble Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NBL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Noble Energy by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 72,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Noble Energy by 137.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,235 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 80,575 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Noble Energy by 185.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 600,067 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389,859 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Noble Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 52,590 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NBL traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,805,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.97 million. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBL. BMO Capital Markets cut Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

