26,293 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,189,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,055,000 after buying an additional 416,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $86,424,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,200,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,800,000 after purchasing an additional 142,355 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,196,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,600,000 after purchasing an additional 51,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 941,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,438,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,001. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.