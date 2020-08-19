26,392 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Acuity Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Shares of AYI stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,185. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

