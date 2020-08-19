288,200 Shares in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 288,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.10% of Cloudera at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLDR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 41,993 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 10,388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. 1,767,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,633,994. Cloudera Inc has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 25,000 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,326 shares in the company, valued at $14,053,176.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

