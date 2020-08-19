$3.07 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) to report sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $12.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $12.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

DISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

DISH Network stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

