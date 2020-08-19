$3.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce $3.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.36 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $4.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.18 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,053,000 after purchasing an additional 630,077 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,089,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 170,740 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 978,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 106,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

