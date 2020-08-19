31,205 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,664,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,289,000 after buying an additional 1,168,965 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after buying an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $340.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479,906. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.76 and a 200-day moving average of $302.82. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $341.00.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.