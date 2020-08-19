322,323 Shares in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 322,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,808,615,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,242,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,696,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,094,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,005,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

