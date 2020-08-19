$332.78 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will announce $332.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $335.95 million. SPX Flow reported sales of $383.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPX Flow by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 67.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLOW opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. SPX Flow has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

