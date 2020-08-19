33,655 Shares in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,655 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Paylocity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,585.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 586,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,797,000 after acquiring an additional 551,678 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth $13,412,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 4,516.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 85,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 26,781 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $3,573,656.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,879,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 81,963 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $10,865,015.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,552,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,510,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,612 shares of company stock worth $21,175,922 in the last three months. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $131.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.61. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

