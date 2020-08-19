3,369 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,653,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in DexCom by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $39,735,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in DexCom by 4.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM opened at $437.22 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.28 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.52, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $425.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.05, for a total value of $870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,650.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.49, for a total transaction of $602,114.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,293 shares of company stock worth $23,101,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.