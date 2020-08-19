370,951 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 370,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,000. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ViacomCBS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. 78,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,681,185. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $44.94.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.74.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

