374,507 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 374,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,406,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,021,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.24. 6,441,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41.

