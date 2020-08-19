393,914 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 393,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in General Electric by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,123,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 99,070 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of General Electric by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,603,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,924 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 56,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,786,536. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

