3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

3i Group stock remained flat at $$12.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc is an investment manager, which engages in the provision of private equity and infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

