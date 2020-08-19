3Pea International (OTCMKTS:TPNL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.35

3Pea International Inc (OTCMKTS:TPNL) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and traded as low as $7.17. 3Pea International shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 1,928,755 shares changing hands.

About 3Pea International (OTCMKTS:TPNL)

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

