48,031 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,857 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 21.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.29. 25,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,918. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.72.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

