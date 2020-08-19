49,405 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $156.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

LOW traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.42. The company had a trading volume of 380,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,297. The stock has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.