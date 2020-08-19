4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) Trading Down 3.3%

4d Pharma PLC (LON:DDDD)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.20 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.16), approximately 2,004,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 11,912% from the average daily volume of 16,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported GBX (36.75) (($0.48)) EPS for the quarter.

4d Pharma

4D pharma plc engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company's development programs include Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome and Thetanix for paediatric crohn's disease, as well as Rosburix for Paediatric Ulcerative Colitis. It also develops immuno-oncology products, including MRx0518 for solid tumors; respiratory products, such as MRx0004 for asthma and MRx0001 for allergic asthma; autoimmune products comprising MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis and MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis; and CNS products for autism.

