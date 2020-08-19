4NEW (KWATT) Price Down 15% This Week

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, Hotbit and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 15% against the dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $11,235.67 and approximately $726.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00140603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.01755883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00190672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00136418 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Cobinhood and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

