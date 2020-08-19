51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the first quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of 51job by 4,541.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the first quarter worth $82,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in 51job in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JOBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

51job stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,217. 51job has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.16.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.29 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 51job will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.