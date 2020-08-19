$564.59 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will report $564.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $540.90 million and the highest is $586.40 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $614.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $103.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $103.06.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

