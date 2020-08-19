59,183 Shares in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,000. T-Mobile Us makes up approximately 0.7% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,723,000 after buying an additional 2,545,670 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 628,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,434,000 after buying an additional 127,661 shares in the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,176. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average of $95.90. The company has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

