$634.05 Million in Sales Expected for ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) will post sales of $634.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $621.10 million to $647.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $278.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. ChampionX’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHX opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.48. ChampionX has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

