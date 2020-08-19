69,821 Shares in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 69,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 95,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 240.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 279,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the second quarter valued at about $187,000.

Shares of IYZ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 126,167 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

About iShares US Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

