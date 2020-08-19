$705.25 Million in Sales Expected for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will report sales of $705.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Steris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $707.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $703.50 million. Steris reported sales of $736.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steris by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,720 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Steris by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 31,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steris by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Steris by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Steris by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steris stock opened at $157.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.36. Steris has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

