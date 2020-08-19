$712.19 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will announce $712.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $695.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $720.62 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted sales of $667.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.32.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total transaction of $501,460.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL stock opened at $217.15 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $221.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

