81,317 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hexcel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,876,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,867 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,885,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hexcel by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,768,000 after acquiring an additional 856,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Hexcel by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,408,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after acquiring an additional 538,407 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HXL opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.15. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.