85,267 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,000. Square accounts for about 1.0% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Square by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Square by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,130 shares of company stock worth $4,666,779 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Argus raised their price target on Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $80.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.35.

SQ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.99. The company had a trading volume of 217,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,302,517. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $158.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.66 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

