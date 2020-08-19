8X8 PROTOCOL Price Reaches $0.19 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $59.63 million and approximately $53.54 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000396 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005645 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002475 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000303 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

