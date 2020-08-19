$90.81 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce sales of $90.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.24 million and the lowest is $89.30 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $80.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $359.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.50 million to $367.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $449.78 million, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $522.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. TheStreet downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 13,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $247,727.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $300,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,733 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $965.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.03 and a beta of 1.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $22.85.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

