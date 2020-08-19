$901.21 Million in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report $901.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $919.55 million and the lowest is $893.50 million. Autodesk reported sales of $796.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.75.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,108. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,753 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $242.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $251.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.44.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

